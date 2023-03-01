Amy Nuttall has fallen silent on social media after a cryptic post on Instagram, shared before fans learned of her split from Andrew Buchan.

The Emmerdale actress, 40, and Andrew, 44, are rumoured to have split during the festive season after over 11 years of marriage.

The Broadchurch actor reportedly fell for Leila Farzard whilst filming Leeds-based crime drama Better, and began meeting in hotels near Andrew’s London home.

Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall (Getty Images)

Whilst the split has just been made public after a friend close to Amy spoke to The Sun , the Downton Abbey star actually shared a cryptic quote on Instagram last month.

Speaking to the publication, the insider said: “He was away a lot, which wasn’t unusual because of the nature of his work, but at one point Amy realised he had been staying in hotels very near to home — and wondered why.”

“As time moved on, there were some tell-tale signs that he had become close to Leila — just something in his mannerisms and in their social media posts together.”

Andrew Buchan (left) has left wife Amy Nuttall for Leila Farzad (right). Photo: BBC

Amy took to Instagram with a post the day after Valentine’s Day, which read: “I am not impressed by money, social status or job title. I’m impressed by the way someone treats other human beings.”

In the last 24 hours, since rumours of the split began to spiral online, the post has had an influx of comments.

One fan wrote: “You reap what you sow. Stay strong”.

Another added: “Loyalty and honesty is priceless. Lose instant respect for someone when they damage that”.

Whilst fellow actress Mika Simmons commented: “SAME. And oh boy have I lived to tell the tale of the disloyal ones”.

