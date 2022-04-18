Amazing pictures from the World Coal Carrying Championship in West Yorkshire

The race, which attracted hundreds of spectators, saw runners start from the Royal Oak pub to the Maypole Green in the village centre.
The men’s race of 50kg of coal was won for the fourth time in a row by Andrew Corrigan of Driffield with a time of four minutes and 16 seconds, while the women’s race of 20kg of coal was run by Amy Walker of Dewsbury with a time of four minutes and 52 seconds.
Mr Corrigan beat his previous record by 10 seconds, taking home a prize of £750 while Ms Walker won £500.
The event began in 1963 when Gawthorpe residents Reggie Sedgewick and Amos Clapham were enjoying a drink at the Beehive Inn.
Another local man, Lewis Hartley came into the pub and remarked how tired Mr Sedgewick looked, to which he took offence.
