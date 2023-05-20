Leeds Dynamite, set up by head coach Danielle Watkins in 1999, stormed into third place at the Allstar World Championships, held at the Orange County Convention Centre in Florida earlier this month. With their eyes firmly on the prize, the young dancers are hoping to head back to the American city in the future to take an even higher trophy.

Speaking after their achievement, Danielle said: “It was amazing, I don’t think I can put it into words. It was out of this world. We couldn’t believe it. It makes me emotional because it was an experience that we didn’t expect. The kids are only aged between 10 and 14, but they were up against some who were 18. Their performance was absolutely amazing. The judges told them that they ‘came for blood’ in their feedback.”

Dozens of groups from across the UK compete throughout the season to win a bid to be able to attend the world championships. Leeds Dynamite fundraised to cover the costs of the trip to the states.

Leeds Dynamite bagged bronze at the competition earlier this month. Picture: RT Productions - Modesto, CA.

The competition is considered “the Olympics of dance” and is streamed worldwide. Danielle said that the experience was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity after having returned to Leeds on Wednesday (May 17). The tournament lasted for two days in the previous week and saw the young Yorkshire competitors given high scores and impressive feedback by expert judges.