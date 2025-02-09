After two years of relentless searching, Alliance Boxing club has finally found a new home in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the club opened the doors to its brand-new gym on Cowper Road in Harehills, marking the end of an uncertain chapter that began when its former premises at Cross Gates Working Men's Club were slated for demolition.

Founded by former professional boxer-turned-coach Sam Smith, Alliance has become more than just a gym - it’s a vital community hub, offering a safe space for people from all walks of life, particularly young people in need of guidance and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Smith opened Alliance Boxing Club after retiring from professional boxing. | Tony Johnson for National World

For Sam, securing a suitable venue was a daunting challenge. At times, she feared the club might have to shut down for good.

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "We were desperately trying to find somewhere in LS15 because that's where we'd set up, but there's just no there's no available space whatsoever.

"We could get a new unit, but then you're looking at a couple of £1000 a month.

"And it comes to the point we've been looking for, like 18 months, and we thought we were going to have to close the gym."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in January 2025, an opportunity appeared unexpectedly. Within just 12 days of intense preparation, the new gym was ready.

On Monday, February 3, Alliance Boxing Club reopened, welcoming back the children and adults who consider it an essential part of their lives.

Craig joined the club as a boxer before becoming a coach. | Tony Johnson for National World

A community built on inclusivity

Craig Greenhough, who started as a boxer at Alliance before becoming a coach, emphasised the club’s welcoming atmosphere.

He said: "Any profession you can think of, including students, come here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They all, you know, there's a lot of people that come to the gym, and they might walk into, say, another high-end gym and be nervous about it, whereas they come here and it's we're all friends.

"Nobody looks at anyone any differently, and nobody cares whether you can punch right or you can't."

"The gym was set up to help communities get involved in communities. And you know, whether that be again, younger kids are older kids.

"It was always meant to be cost-effective so they didn't have to worry about, 'Can I afford this? Can I afford that?'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig highlighted the club’s mission to make boxing accessible to everyone, particularly young people struggling with personal challenges.

Craig said: "When I was a kid we used to have a youth club where everybody knew each other, whereas now, unfortunately, times have changed.

"The world's a different place in it, on a lot of levels, but I think these places should exist, and I think there should be a lot more support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not self-made millionaires or anything like that. We're just genuine people who have come from estates or normal lives.

"We just try to create a better life for somebody else. None of us make a wage out of it. It’s about giving back."

The new gym was built in 12 days. | Tony Johnson for National World

More than just a gym

Alliance Boxing Club is deeply committed to helping young people, especially those dealing with mental health struggles. She believes providing a safe and supporting space is crucial.

Sam added: “Our goal is to empower young people and give them a chance to thrive. That is at the heart of what we do here at Alliance Boxing Club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club offers evening sessions for all ages, from as young as five to members in their 70s. Sam, who has been involved with boxing on professional levels and even travelled to Vegas for boxing events, finds the greatest reward in witnessing personal growth.

She said: "It's when you see the kids who maybe aren't the most talented, or they're the quietest, and you can't get to them, but they just keep coming, and they keep working.

"Then all of a sudden something clicks for them, and they go like 'I've got it'.

"When I see that in, not just in kids, but in all of them, that's why we're doing it."