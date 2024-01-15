All 7 Victoria Leeds job openings including Ralph Lauren and Harvey Nichols

New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds this week.

Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ralph Lauren and Harvey Nichols. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Victoria Leeds is the city's premier luxury shopping quarter. Picture: Steve Riding

Contract: 40 hours per week

As a resident Working Supervisor (electrical), you will lead a team of service engineers and specialist service partners to deliver maintenance provision to Victoria Leeds. Ralph Lauren - Sales Associate

Contract: 8 hour fixed-rate

As a Sales Associate at Ralph Lauren, you will deliver an extraordinary client experience to drive sales and communicate consistently with the team to ensure an excellent client service.

Contract: Full-Time

This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store. Harvey Nichols - Edible Art Patisserie

Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour

Harvey Nichols are looking for somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products.

Contract: Full-Time

Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

Contract: Part-Time