New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds this week.

Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Contract: £10.50 Per hour / Fixed-Term

Looking for driven individuals with strong customer service skills, a proven sales track record and who can demonstrate an ability to meet and exceed personal sales KPIs.

Contract: Full-Time

In the Supervisor role you will provide full and effective supervisory support to the Shop Management. This may involve overseeing a designated department or area of the shop floor as specified by the Shop Manager.

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

Contract: Part-Time

Main responsibilities include giving a warm welcome to all customers at Ted Baker, maintaining and exceeding company sales KPI and completing all tasks correctly and on time and follows company policies and procedures.

Contract: £10.50 per hour / Part-Time

You’ll be responsible for keeping our store looking gorgeous and making sure products are displayed in an attractive and organised way.

Contract: Part-Time / Permanent

Jimmy Fairly are looking for someone who is attentive, reliable, full of energy, approachable and punctual with an extensive knowledge of fashion and trends of the season.

Contract: 8 hours per week / Part-Time

You’ll need to possess a real love of fashion, provide excellent confident customer service and be able to work well as part of a team.

Contract: 40 hours per week

As a Style Advisor, you will be the first point of contact for customers and make their "fashion dreams a reality”, providing a fun and enjoyable 5 star experience.

Contract: 40 hours per week

The Sales Associate contributes to achieving store goals in sales, productivity, and service by utilizing Coach selling skills, and Coach Service training.

Contract: Permanent

This is an exciting opportunity for an Assistant Store Manager to join Sweaty Betty on their mission to “empower women through fitness” and by delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Contract: 21 hours per week / Permanent

Primary responsibilities include to achieve set goals for development, hitting sales & KPI targets and to contribute and plan events to drive new launches and always on to protect hero products.

Contract: £10 per hour / Full or Part-Time

Candidates will be expected to provide all nail services to a Nail’d it standard, be able carry out appointments in a timely manner and attend home appointments.

Contract: Unspecified

The ideal candidate will have prior sales office/retail experience and will be comfortable working in a fast-paced and small working environment.

Contract: 37.5 hours per week

The Keyholder contributes to achieving store goals in sales, productivity, and service by utilizing Kate Spade selling skills, and Kate Spade Service training.

Contract: Permanent

This job is ideal for someone who has interest in retail and would like flexibility in the hours that they work. You will act as an ambassador for Sook showing occupiers how to use the space, engaging with them and addressing issues that occur on site.

Contract: Maternity Cover

