All 16 Victoria Leeds job openings including Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols

New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds this week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Thomas Sabo – Seasonal Retail Sales Assistants

Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more. Picture: Bevan Cockerill
Contract: £10.50 Per hour / Fixed-Term

Looking for driven individuals with strong customer service skills, a proven sales track record and who can demonstrate an ability to meet and exceed personal sales KPIs.

Paul Smith – Supervisor

Contract: Full-Time

In the Supervisor role you will provide full and effective supervisory support to the Shop Management. This may involve overseeing a designated department or area of the shop floor as specified by the Shop Manager.

Harvey Nichols – Makeup & Fragrance Expert

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

Ted Baker – Seasonal Sales Advisor

Contract: Part-Time

Main responsibilities include giving a warm welcome to all customers at Ted Baker, maintaining and exceeding company sales KPI and completing all tasks correctly and on time and follows company policies and procedures.

Snug – Retail Associate

Contract: £10.50 per hour / Part-Time

You’ll be responsible for keeping our store looking gorgeous and making sure products are displayed in an attractive and organised way.

Jimmy Fairly – Sales Assistant

Contract: Part-Time / Permanent

Jimmy Fairly are looking for someone who is attentive, reliable, full of energy, approachable and punctual with an extensive knowledge of fashion and trends of the season.

Mint Velvet – Style Advisor

Contract: 8 hours per week / Part-Time

You’ll need to possess a real love of fashion, provide excellent confident customer service and be able to work well as part of a team.

Harvey Nichols – Style Advisor Womenswear

Contract: 40 hours per week

As a Style Advisor, you will be the first point of contact for customers and make their "fashion dreams a reality”, providing a fun and enjoyable 5 star experience.

Coach – Sales Associate

Contract: 40 hours per week

The Sales Associate contributes to achieving store goals in sales, productivity, and service by utilizing Coach selling skills, and Coach Service training.

Sweaty Betty – Assistant Store Manager

Contract: Permanent

This is an exciting opportunity for an Assistant Store Manager to join Sweaty Betty on their mission to “empower women through fitness” and by delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Harvey Nichols – Retail Makeup Artist

Contract: 21 hours per week / Permanent

Primary responsibilities include to achieve set goals for development, hitting sales & KPI targets and to contribute and plan events to drive new launches and always on to protect hero products.

Harvey Nichols – Nail’d It Nail Technician – Full-Time/Part-Time

Contract: £10 per hour / Full or Part-Time

Candidates will be expected to provide all nail services to a Nail’d it standard, be able carry out appointments in a timely manner and attend home appointments.

Watchfinder – Sales Advisor

Contract: Unspecified

The ideal candidate will have prior sales office/retail experience and will be comfortable working in a fast-paced and small working environment.

Kate Spade New York – Keyholder

Contract: 37.5 hours per week

The Keyholder contributes to achieving store goals in sales, productivity, and service by utilizing Kate Spade selling skills, and Kate Spade Service training.

Sook – Casual Worker

Contract: Permanent

This job is ideal for someone who has interest in retail and would like flexibility in the hours that they work. You will act as an ambassador for Sook showing occupiers how to use the space, engaging with them and addressing issues that occur on site.

Hackett London – Assistant Store Manager

Contract: Maternity Cover

Duties includeassisting the Store Manager in the overall day to day production of the store and operational responsibilities and pplying in-store KPI’s and making sure KPI targets set by the company are met.

