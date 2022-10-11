Aldi Leeds: How far £20 will get you with your grocery shopping in the discount supermarket
With the cost of living crisis starting to bite, we at the YEP wanted to see how far a £20 note would get a family in one of Leeds’s discount supermarkets.
By Richard Beecham
2 hours ago
Updated
11th Oct 2022, 12:23pm
I went to Aldi in Kirkstall Road and bought £20 worth of groceries (it was actually £20.04, as I had forgot to bring my own bags). I was able to buy large packs of minced beef and chicken thighs, some fresh fruit and vegetables, 10 eggs, a loaf of sliced white, a big six-pinter of semi-skimmed, cereal, spread, pasta, sauce and even some treats!
Check out the video above to see everything we bought during the shop. All items have been donated to St George’s Crypt homeless shelter.
If you would like to get more information on foodbanks and other help in Leeds, visit the Leeds Food Aid Network website.