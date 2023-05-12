Identical twin brothers who arrived in the UK in July 2018 soon after qualifying as registered nurses in Albania are being celebrated for their outstanding contribution for health care in Leeds.

Dhionis and Marineo Llanaj, are being hailed as a shining example as the world marks International Nurses Day (May 12)

"Their journey from international students to healthcare workers is a remarkable one,” said a spokesman for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

“They made significant contributions to the NHS working as nurses during the pandemic, all while completing their foundation years at Leeds International Study Centre and respective degrees at the University of Leeds.”

Dhionis, who studied an International Foundation Year in Science, Engineering and Computing at Leeds International Study Centre (ISC) and a BSc (Hons) Medical Sciences at university, worked as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit during the pandemic.

He has now fulfilled his dream of becoming an Education Practitioner for the NHS, teaching new staff, apprentices, and international nurses how to deliver high-quality care.

Marineo who studied his International Foundation Year in Science, Medicine, before progressing to a BSc (hons) in Medical Science at the University of Leeds and a Masters in Electrocardiograph (ECG) Monitoring and Interpretation at University of Huddersfield, is now working as a Clinical Oncology Research Nurse at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trusts.

The spokesman added: "Marineo and Dhionis' older brother had an accident when he was 11 years old, which left him with a lifelong tracheostomy and right-side paralysis as well as epilepsy.

"This experience inspired them to become nurses and help others in the same way that nurses had helped their brother.

“Dhionis’ motivation to excel in his education and career was then driven by his desire to make a positive impact on public health systems worldwide.

"His international study experience in the UK has equipped him with the skills and knowledge necessary to achieve his ambitions.

“Dhionis hopes to be an inspiration to current and prospective international students, as well as his home country of Albania, showing that with hard work, dedication, and the right support, people can achieve their dreams and make a positive impact in society.”

The spokesman added: “Dhionis and Marineo are great examples of the transformative impact that international education can have on individuals and communities in the UK and we celebrate their achievements at Study Group.”

International Nurses Day is observed around the world on May 12 each year, to mark the contributions that nurses make to society.

