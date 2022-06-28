Alanis Morissette cancelled her gig at Leeds First Direct Arena just minutes before the show was due to start on Friday night.

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter was set to take to the stage as part of her UK tour, but announced shortly after 6pm that she was unable to perform - after doors had already opened.

Some bewildered fans were given the news over text message.

The First Direct Arena in Leeds and, inset, Alanis Morissette pictured in 2012. Pictures: JPIMedia/PA.

In a message to her fans, Alanis said: "I feel so sad that I have to cancel tonight's show in Leeds.

"The entire range of my voice is gone today, I thought I could push through like we did last night.

"But it's gone. I love you and I am so sorry and I know I will see you again soon."

Ticket holders took to social media to express their disappointment.

In a new statement released to the YEP, First Direct Arena said the show would not be rescheduled.

A spokesperson for the arena said: "Unfortunately there are no plans to reschedule this event and all customers will be refunded."

Some fans expressed their anger at a similar situation resulting in a rescheduled date in Manchester, but not one in Leeds.

Graeme Tuck, 55, travelled from Hartlepool to the show.

He had been waiting "more than two years" to see following Covid postponements.

He had booked an expensive hotel and travelled down for the show before being given the news of the cancellation over text.

Graeme said the cancellation was "a bit of a kicker" and hoped it may be rescheduled.

Talking to the YEP, he said: "We travelled down from Hartlepool and had booked an overnight stay.

"The hotel was just under £200.

"I understand these things happen, but to cancel rather than reschedule is a bit of a kicker.