Many community centres and businesses are opening their doors to accept donations of clothes, food and supplies for the Afghan refugees arriving in cities across the UK.

Earlier this week, the Taliban took over the city of Kabul and claimed victory in Afghanistan after almost 20 years of a US-led coalition leading the country.

Leeds Grand Mosque is accepting donations as part of the Islamic Relief Fund.

This came after the US began withdrawing their forces on May 1 of this year, aiming to have all troops withdrawn from Afghanistan by the end of this month.

To support the refugees and British nationals arriving in the country after being evacuated from Afghanistan, many organisations are appealing for members of the public to donate items.

You can search for the Islamic Relief clothes drop off points near you here- here's the list of Leeds organisations and businesses working with the Islamic Relief Fund to accept donations.

Leeds Grand Mosque

9 Woodsley Road

LS6 1SN

Leeds

Abu Bakr supermarket

259 Dewsbury Road

LS11 5HZ

Leeds

Bilal Supermarket

25-27 Ellers Road

LS8 4EP

Leeds

Masjid Ibrahim

4 Woodview Road

LS11 6LE

Leeds

Baab Ul Ilm

166 Shadwell Lane

LS17 8AD

Leeds