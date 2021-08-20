Afghan refugees clothes donation Leeds: Where can I donate clothes for Afghan refugees near me in Leeds?
There are several clothes drop off points across the city of Leeds.
Many community centres and businesses are opening their doors to accept donations of clothes, food and supplies for the Afghan refugees arriving in cities across the UK.
Earlier this week, the Taliban took over the city of Kabul and claimed victory in Afghanistan after almost 20 years of a US-led coalition leading the country.
This came after the US began withdrawing their forces on May 1 of this year, aiming to have all troops withdrawn from Afghanistan by the end of this month.
To support the refugees and British nationals arriving in the country after being evacuated from Afghanistan, many organisations are appealing for members of the public to donate items.
You can search for the Islamic Relief clothes drop off points near you here- here's the list of Leeds organisations and businesses working with the Islamic Relief Fund to accept donations.
Leeds Grand Mosque
9 Woodsley Road
LS6 1SN
Leeds
Abu Bakr supermarket
259 Dewsbury Road
LS11 5HZ
Leeds
Bilal Supermarket
25-27 Ellers Road
LS8 4EP
Leeds
Masjid Ibrahim
4 Woodview Road
LS11 6LE
Leeds
Baab Ul Ilm
166 Shadwell Lane
LS17 8AD
Leeds
