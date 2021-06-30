Adorable staffy cross neglected by owners looking for new home in West Yorkshire

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch Animal Centre saved the six-year-old pooch from neglect and poor conditions.

The rescued dog, who the centre has named Peach, has been nursed back to health and is now "fit, healthy and ready to find her forever home".

The animal centre said: "She’s such an affectionate girl and you will often find her enjoying a cuddle from our staff and volunteers at our centre.

Peach loves a cuddle (Photo: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Animal Centre)

"Because she loves company, she would require a home where her owner is around most of the day to teach her that it is okay for her to be alone.

"She hasn’t had the best start in life, so we are looking for a home where Peach is the only pet so she can enjoy her new family all to herself.

"Peach loves to play and would be able to live with children aged 13+ and would love a family who she can go exploring with."

If you think you could give Peach a loving new home, find out more information on the adoption process here.

Could you give Peach her new home? (Photo: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Animal Centre)