Act of kindness from Harehills shop manager to autistic boy who only eats crisps goes viral

Kate Craven's 11-year-old son Oliver absolutely loves Doritos flamin' hot tangy cheese crisps - the only thing he will currently eat at home.

However, Kate was struggling to find a single packet of the crisps anywhere in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Craven's 11-year-old son Oliver absolutely loves Doritos flamin' hot tangy cheese crisps - the only thing he will currently eat at home.

Posting on Leedsplace forum, Kate asked if anyone knew of anywhere which may stock the crisps as she desperately searched for more for Oliver.

To her amazement, the Leeds community rallied and tagged friends and family to help and get involved.

The senior manager at Heron Foods on Harehills Lane, Emma Daniels, private messaged Kate and said they had many packets of the crisps in the store.

She grabbed a huge amount of the crisps to put to one side for Kate to come and pick up for her son.

Kate Craven's 11-year-old son Oliver absolutely loves Doritos flamin' hot tangy cheese crisps - the only thing he will currently eat at home.

Kate told the YEP the act was "truly amazing" and Oliver was now "extremely happy".

"He has created a big pile of them for himself", she said.

"It is the only thing he will eat the moment.

"Thank you so very much Heron Foods and everyone who helped us."

Oliver is currently seeing doctors regarding his eating habit.

"We know it is not ideal", Kate said.

"He really struggles with food, he's never had a Sunday roast or a Christmas dinner.

"He is healthy and happy and has vitamin drops, we are finding ways to help him.

"As long as he eats his food he is happy."