The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, and leaves a legacy as the longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom.

Here are some of the reactions from Yorkshire Evening Post readers after the news was announced just after 6.30pm today.

Posting to the Yorkshire Evening Post Facebook page, Fiona Greatorex said: “A very sad day for everyone. Heartfelt thoughts to her family – those poor people having to deal with the passing of their mum, grandma and great grandma whilst in the public eye.”

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Leeds in 2012. (ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/GettyImages)

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Paul Freeke said: “Very sad news. Rest in Peace your Majesty. Thank you for 70 years of selfless service to your subjects. Condolences to all the Royal Household.”

Angela Wharton Bagshaw said: “RIP a truly amazing monarch. You will never be forgotten.”

Ann Conlon said: “I feel as though I have lost a member of my family. RIP your Majesty. Sadly missed.”

Karen Maynard said: “She was incredible, but missing Prince Philip. At least now they are together.”

Peter Rodley said: “I never was a royalist but I am saddened by her passing, and feel for all her family.”

Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and has died just three months after the national celebrations in June celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

The Queen was also the longest-reigning still-serving monarch in the world.

She mourned the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in April 2021.

A figure of stability in national life, the Queen was head of state, the armed forces, the Commonwealth and the Church of England.

The majority of the population has known no other monarch.

Britain will enter a period of national mourning, as tributes flood in from around the globe, hailing the Queen's unwavering commitment to serving her country and the Commonwealth.