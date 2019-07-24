A summer of fun at the Royal Armmouries in Leeds

The Royal Armouries in Leeds is offering a programme of exciting activities exploring royalty through the ages during the summer holidays.

The museum will come alive with live combat demonstrations, dramatic performances and a chance to get hands on with some of the remarkable objects in the Royal Armouries handling collection.

The Royal Armouries has an extraordinary collection of objects once belonging to monarchs from around the world, including the arms and armour of King Henry VIII, armours commissioned for courtiers of Queen Elizabeth I and the hunting weapons of the Empress of Russia.

From July 27 to September 1, visitors can pick up a special royal treasure trail and have fun discovering all sorts of regal connections in the museum’s objects. For our little monarchs there will also be an area for playing dress up and craft activities.

The museum’s outside square will be transformed with a royal maze where visitors can get lost in history from August 3.

Over the August Bank Holiday (August 24-26) the museum will be welcoming King Charles II, the Merry Monarch, as part of its ongoing Monarchs season of events. King Charles was known for his love of horse racing and the museum will be entertaining His Majesty in its outdoor arena with a weekend of special horse shows, Spanish dressage and a flamboyant Life Guard drill.

The museum is open from 10am to 5pm daily. Visitors can also enjoy the newly re-furbished restaurant The Master’s. The summer holiday programme is free while tickets for the August Bank Holiday horse shows can be purchased through Eventbrite.

For more information, visit royalarmouries.org.