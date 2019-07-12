A giant sausage dog 'pup up' party is coming to Leeds this weekend: here's all you need to know

Have your say

Over 150 sausage dogs are expected in Leeds tomorrow when a 'pup up' Daschund café comes to the city.

Dachshund owners are invited to bring their sausage dogs and mingle with other owners at the giant party.

A Pup-Up Cafe in Cardiff earlier this year.

But the event is not just for dog owners, everyone is welcome to admire the pooches.

Organiser, Marcus Ackford, launched the the Dashchund cafés in March.

He said: “My partner has a Dachshund called Peaches, and we actually started the cafés to find her a boyfriend.

“We had heard of a few puppy cafés, but nothing near our area so we started the Pup-Up Café.

“It’s a great day out, whether you have a dog or not, with lots of fun games, activities and competitions.

"But we’re still waiting to find Peaches a boyfriend!”

When is the party?

The café is coming to Leeds this weekend on Saturday, July 13.

Time slots are allocated with each ticket, between 10am and 4pm.

Where is the party?

The event will be held at The Grub & Grog Shop café on Sheaf Street.

The Grub & Grog Shop is close to the Tetley art gallery, a ten-minute walk from Leeds train station.

The nearest parking is at Brewery Wharf Car Park.

What can we expect at the party?

Pup Up Café promise hand wrapped dog treats, free 'Puppuccinos' and competitions for the best dressed pups.

For humans, there will be trade stands to buy Daschund related goods and photographers on hand.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are £7 for Dachshund owners and £9 for ‘regular humans’, served on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids under 5 go free.

The event is free for all Dachshunds, but you’ll need to book them a ticket online.

https://www.fatsoma.com/pup-up-cafe/jz3tluio/dachshund-pop-up-cafe-leeds