A Christmas festival is coming to Leeds with tipis, live music, a hot tub and ice bar

A nordic micro-festival is heading to Leeds this Christmas promising an immersive festive experience to remember.
Hinterland will bring an enchanted giant tipi village to the city set within an immersive pop-up forest for a Christmas 'do' in a winter paradise.
The festival geodome will be in the city from December 5 to December 7 and December 12 to December 14 for a pop-up Christmas party like you haven't seen before.
And it will feature Leeds's only ice bar as well as private wood-fired hot tubs, styled tipis with live music and all set against a crafted alpine landscape.
It will be located on Clarence Road at Liberty Dock, close to Leeds Discovery Centre and five minutes from the Royal Armouries.
READ MORE: Leeds German Christmas Market 2019: Dates and opening times revealed
Marty Finney, Hinterland CEO, said the aim was to make Leeds bigger and better following the success of a similar festival in Manchester last year.
"We want this to be a Boutique Christmas Festival, but deconstructed" said Mr Finney. "Think award winning food, Drag Queen MCs, a pine tree forest and Christmas surprises, all with an edge. Channeling our Nordic speciality in structures and events, we are creating the Christmas do that we wish existed - an event that gets people excited whether they’re here with their partner or with 50 of their work colleagues - we create the atmosphere, you just turn up.”
READ MORE: Leeds Christmas Lights 2019: Date confirmed for festive switch on