A Christmas festival is coming to Leeds with tipis, live music, a hot tub and ice bar

A nordic micro-festival is heading to Leeds this Christmas promising an immersive festive experience to remember.

Hinterland will bring an enchanted giant tipi village to the city set within an immersive pop-up forest for a Christmas 'do' in a winter paradise.

The festival geodome will be in the city from December 5 to December 7 and December 12 to December 14 for a pop-up Christmas party like you haven't seen before.

And it will feature Leeds's only ice bar as well as private wood-fired hot tubs, styled tipis with live music and all set against a crafted alpine landscape.

It will be located on Clarence Road at Liberty Dock, close to Leeds Discovery Centre and five minutes from the Royal Armouries.

Marty Finney, Hinterland CEO, said the aim was to make Leeds bigger and better following the success of a similar festival in Manchester last year.

"We want this to be a Boutique Christmas Festival, but deconstructed" said Mr Finney. "Think award winning food, Drag Queen MCs, a pine tree forest and Christmas surprises, all with an edge. Channeling our Nordic speciality in structures and events, we are creating the Christmas do that we wish existed - an event that gets people excited whether they’re here with their partner or with 50 of their work colleagues - we create the atmosphere, you just turn up.”

