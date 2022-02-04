"A beacon of hope": Emotional vigil held for 31-year-old Leeds murder victim Fawziyah Javed

The Leeds vigil for 31-year-old Fawziyah Fawziyah Javed was held in Millennium Square on Friday night, with flowers and candles laid in tribute.

Fawziyah had been on a short break to Edinburgh from her home in Pudsey when she died following an alleged incident on Arthur's Seat in September.

The Leeds vigil was held in Millennium Square on Friday night (February 4) with flowers and candles laid in tribute to 31-year-old Fawziyah Javed, who died in September. Pics: Tony Johnson/JPI Media

Her husband appeared in court that month after being charged with her murder.

Kashif Anwar, 27, made no plea as he appeared in private during a short hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

More than 50 people turned out in Leeds for the emotional vigil, which was organised by Coun Al Garthwaite.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Coun Garthwaite paid tribute to Fawziyah.

She said: "I really wanted to help [the family] organise this event.

"Fawziyah made such a contribution during her life. She worked with so many charities."

Coun Garthwaite revealed plans for a plaque to be placed in Headingley - where Fawziyah grew up - in her memory.

Fawziyah was described as a "star" and a "beacon of hope" by her friend Sue Buckle, who spoke movingly with anecdotes of their time together.

She told the YEP that "right from a child", Fawziyah was "an inspirational person".

"Today is the day her baby boy would have been due", Sue said. "She was four months pregnant.

"The news of her death came as a total shock to us all. Her parents are broken. It is so sad."

Many of Fawziyah's family and friends climbed the steps of Leeds Civic Hall to place flowers and candles down in front of pictures of Fawziyah from throughout her life.

One picture, in the centre of the collection, showed her baby scan.

Another showed her graduation from a University of Sheffield Law degree, which Fawziyah undertook as she wanted to "make an impact on the world".

Many speakers addressed the crowds of emotional family and friends, recounting memories of Fawziyah.

Osman Gondal is the chief executive of InTouch Foundation, a community based effort to address the plight of homeless men and women on the streets of Yorkshire.

Fawziyah had previously volunteered for the charity and helped serve hot meals to the homeless.

Osman described Fawziyah as a "community champion", saying she had a "passion" for helping people and would be sadly missed.

"This vigil is a testament to the legacy that she has left", Osman said.

"Everyone from the charity sends their condolences.

"I hope her parents find some solace from the vigil. She has left a big whole in our lives."

Speaking in the days prior to the vigil, Fawziyah's mum Yasmin said her family were "grief stricken".

She said: "It has touched the hearts of many, many people that knew her and didn't know her. I have been inundated with messages from all round the world. People have contacted me via the GoFundMe page and have emailed me.

"It's going to bring together everybody that wants to be there and there are going to be speeches by various people and it's going to be very emotional.”

In the run-up to Christmas, Fawziyah’s parents decided to honour her memory with donations to bring seasonal cheer to homeless people and sick children in the city where she died.

Fawziyah, who worked as an employment lawyer, had been involved with many charities, including ones working with the homeless, vulnerable young people and women and children.

Yasmin said they had given money to homeless charity Social Bite and the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, as well as Leeds homeless charity St George’s Crypt.

She said other family and friends had given to various charities in memory of Fawziyah.