999 call handlers 'failed to follow protocol' before death of beloved West Leeds footballer

Conor Sadler, 29, was found dead at his home on March 28 last year.

An inquest, held at Wakefield Coroner's Court, was told that Mr Sadler had called 999 detailing suicidal thoughts the day before eventually taking his own life.

The court heard how 999 call handlers failed to follow the correct procedures having "misheard" the details of the address given.

"It's clear that not all the procedures were correctly followed by the 999 operators and I will be writing to the ambulance service," said assistant coroner John Hobson.

"What is unclear is whether this was an attempted cry for help."

Handlers attempted to call the number back three times and left a voicemail but failed to contact the police, which is protocol in calls of a psychiatric nature.

The duty manager then closed the call, unaware that no proper follow up had been carried out.

In a statement read out to the court on behalf of Mr Sadler parents Tracy and Paul, and brother Scott, he was described as a "much loved and beloved son."

A footballer for Sunday League side West Leeds, Mr Sadler, of Firth Grove, Wakefield, was voted as the team's players' player of the year for two seasons running.

The inquest heard how his teammates would refer to him by the nicknames "legend" and "maverick".

In the weeks leading up to his death, Mr Sadler saw a five-year relationship with his girlfriend end.

"We're not the same people anymore," the family statement said.

Mr Hobson, recording a verdict of suicide, said: "I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Sadler family at this clearly deeply distressing time."