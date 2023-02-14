To celebrate Valentine’s Day, here are some of the most romantic place names in Leeds and West Yorkshire.
From Love Lane to Valentine Court, there are a number of places in West Yorkshire that feel somewhat in tune with Valentine’s Day. Here are nine spots in Leeds and West Yorkshire that possess rather romantic names for the special occasion.
1. Rose Avenue
Rose Avenue in Horsforth doesn't need much explaining, with the flower often given as a Valentine's Day gift.
2. Diamond Street
How many people will be celebrating an engagement, or their Diamond wedding anniversary, on Diamond Street in Keighley this Valentine's Day?
3. Love Lane
It must be love, love, love - or Love Lane in Rothwell.
4. Ruby Street
Ruby Street can be found in Leeds, close to Shakespeare Primary School and Nursery. The 40th wedding anniversary is known as a ruby wedding anniversary, with gifts given usually made of the precious stone.
