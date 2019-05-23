Jobs

9 of the best jobs in Leeds for school leavers

High school students in Leeds will soon be breaking up for the summer, with those in their final year leaving school or college and considering the next step.

If you’re a school leaver and looking for a job to suit your interests, these are nine jobs currently on offer in Leeds.

Whether you are looking for flexibility to suit your lifestyle or the opportunity to progress your career, this can be the role for you. Tesco will only recruit individuals who have surpassed the school leavers age bit.ly/2JxXLmN

1. Tesco - Customer Assistant (Grocery) - Part time - Flexible

Whether you are looking for flexibility to suit your lifestyle or the opportunity to progress your career, this can be the role for you. Tesco will only recruit individuals who have surpassed the school leavers age bit.ly/2JxXLmN
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
As part of this role, you will be gaining valuable workplace experience whilst working towards the CFAB/AAT qualification level 4 (2-4 Years) bit.ly/2X2CkNN

2. Hentons - School Leaver Trainee Accountant

As part of this role, you will be gaining valuable workplace experience whilst working towards the CFAB/AAT qualification level 4 (2-4 Years) bit.ly/2X2CkNN
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
A position on our School and College leaver programme is one of the best ways to kickstart your career with PwC. Youll learn and develop the specialist skills our clients look for and value most. pwc.to/2X0SLtX

3. PWC - School and College Leaver Tax Indirect Tax Leeds Autumn 2019

A position on our School and College leaver programme is one of the best ways to kickstart your career with PwC. Youll learn and develop the specialist skills our clients look for and value most. pwc.to/2X0SLtX
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
We are looking for team members with sparkle and passion, that are genuinely interested in people and delivering high quality guest service, a team-playing attitude is a must. bit.ly/2M69zid

4. Guest Service Team Member - Emmerdale Studio Experience

We are looking for team members with sparkle and passion, that are genuinely interested in people and delivering high quality guest service, a team-playing attitude is a must. bit.ly/2M69zid
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3