9 of the best jobs in Leeds for school leavers

High school students in Leeds will soon be breaking up for the summer, with those in their final year leaving school or college and considering the next step.
If you’re a school leaver and looking for a job to suit your interests, these are nine jobs currently on offer in Leeds.
1. Tesco - Customer Assistant (Grocery) - Part time - Flexible
Whether you are looking for flexibility to suit your lifestyle or the opportunity to progress your career, this can be the role for you. Tesco will only recruit individuals who have surpassed the school leavers age bit.ly/2JxXLmN
3. PWC - School and College Leaver Tax Indirect Tax Leeds Autumn 2019
A position on our School and College leaver programme is one of the best ways to kickstart your career with PwC. Youll learn and develop the specialist skills our clients look for and value most. pwc.to/2X0SLtX