33 of best pictures of Leeds pupils dressed up to celebrate prom 2024

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

There’s nothing like marking the end of your secondary education than with a big party sporting your very best.

It’s a night these secondary school pupils will likely remember forever.

And to celebrate the occasion, we asked our readers to send in photos dressed in their beautiful gowns and smart suits.

Here are 33 photos of students celebrating the end of their education.

Lozzie Garbutt shared this photo of Matthew from John Smeaton Academy at his prom.

1. Prom 2024

Lozzie Garbutt shared this photo of Matthew from John Smeaton Academy at his prom. | Lozzie Garbutt Photo: Lozzie Garbutt

Rebecca Coleman shared this photo of her son Cayden and his girlfriend Sophie on their way to prom. Both were students of Airedale Academy.

2. Prom 2024

Rebecca Coleman shared this photo of her son Cayden and his girlfriend Sophie on their way to prom. Both were students of Airedale Academy. | Rebecca Coleman Photo: Rebecca Coleman

Sammi Pounder shared this photo of Alfie, from St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School at his prom.

3. Prom 2024

Sammi Pounder shared this photo of Alfie, from St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School at his prom. | Sammi Pounder Photo: Sammi Pounder

Kristina Amatt shared this photo of Jordan Amatt from Woodkirk at Elland Road.

4. Prom 2024

Kristina Amatt shared this photo of Jordan Amatt from Woodkirk at Elland Road. | Kristina Amatt Photo: Kristina Amatt

Faye Castellano shared this wonderful photo of two kids ready for prom.

5. Prom 2024

Faye Castellano shared this wonderful photo of two kids ready for prom. | Faye Castellano Photo: Faye Castellano

Jodie Smith shared this photograph of a student at his prom.

6. Prom 2024

Jodie Smith shared this photograph of a student at his prom. | Jodie Smith Photo: Jodie Smith

