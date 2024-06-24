The enormous Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park brought even more excitement for the event's 10th anniversary, as hundreds of runners joined in the fun.
It saw them tackle a series of daunting obstacles that tested their limits in this weekend's heat.
Established in 2010, Total Warrior has become a hugely popular event, known for its challenging courses and electric atmosphere.
Participants could choose from four distances: 12K, 6K, Ultra, and the Junior Warrior (3K). Each course was packed with up to 25 thrilling obstacles, including slippery slides, muddy pits and fiery hurdles.
YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was there to capture all the action. Here are 31 of the best pictures from this year's event -
