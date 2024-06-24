31 impressive photos from Total Warrior Leeds 2024 as runners take on daunting Bramham Park obstacle course

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 24th Jun 2024, 07:57 BST

Total Warrior was back in Leeds as brave warriors took on an epic muddy obstacle course.

The enormous Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park brought even more excitement for the event's 10th anniversary, as hundreds of runners joined in the fun.

It saw them tackle a series of daunting obstacles that tested their limits in this weekend's heat.

Established in 2010, Total Warrior has become a hugely popular event, known for its challenging courses and electric atmosphere.

Participants could choose from four distances: 12K, 6K, Ultra, and the Junior Warrior (3K). Each course was packed with up to 25 thrilling obstacles, including slippery slides, muddy pits and fiery hurdles.

YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was there to capture all the action. Here are 31 of the best pictures from this year's event -

Total Warrior was back in Leeds for 2024.

1. Total Warrior 2024

Total Warrior was back in Leeds for 2024. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Brave competitors took on the Great Northern Mud Run, one obstacle at a time.

2. Total Warrior 2024

Brave competitors took on the Great Northern Mud Run, one obstacle at a time. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The warriors took on some tough challenges.

3. Total Warrior 2024

The warriors took on some tough challenges. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Energetic teams raced through the course to celebrate the event's 10th anniversary.

4. Total Warrior 2024

Energetic teams raced through the course to celebrate the event's 10th anniversary. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Brave runners overcame the muddiest obstacles with smiles.

5. Total Warrior 2024

Brave runners overcame the muddiest obstacles with smiles. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Braving the mud pits in Leeds.

6. Total Warrior 2024

Braving the mud pits in Leeds. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

