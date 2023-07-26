Labradors have been named one of the ‘naughtiest’ breeds of dogs and our readers have sent in proof of the breed’s cheeky energy.

The Kennel Club has named Labrador's as one of the naughtiest dog breeds due to their boundless amounts of energy.

Other dog breeds that topped the chart are Beagles, Shiba Inus and Jack Russell Terriers.

We asked out readers to share their favourite photos of their naughty pups with us and tell us all about their antics.

People sent in snaps of Labradors chewing up pillows, running around in gardens and just generally up to no good.

But not everyone agreed with the Kennel Club, we also got many photos of well behaved Labradors who owners refuse to believe that they are a ‘naughty breed’.

Click through this article to see the good and naughty dogs that belong to our readers – one thing is for sure, they are all adorable.

1 . Chez Mary Chez Mary said: "Labstaf checking if I like the sofa cushion re design." Photo: Chez Mary Photo Sales

2 . Jane Walton Jane Walton said: "Oscar is an 13 years old professional scavenger. He had selective hearing when he was younger but not a bad bone in his body - he accepted every dog and stray dog I brought home. He has a heart of gold." Photo: Jane Walton Photo Sales

3 . Ellen Z M Shelf Ellen Z M Shelf said: "My cheeky girl earlier this week emptied the contents of the bin to get at some scraps, also ate the last of the chocolate shortbread biscuits, by pulling the box into the floor. I love her but she is a good fiend." Photo: Ellen Z M Shelf Photo Sales

4 . Katy Norton Katy Norton disagrees that Labrador's are a naughty breed, she said: "No way! They are cheeky but I wouldn't say naughty." Photo: Katy Norton Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8