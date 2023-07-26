Leeds news you can trust since 1890
30 pictures of lovable Leeds Labradors causing mischief - after being voted Kennel Club's 'naughtiest breed'

Labradors have been named one of the ‘naughtiest’ breeds of dogs and our readers have sent in proof of the breed’s cheeky energy.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

The Kennel Club has named Labrador's as one of the naughtiest dog breeds due to their boundless amounts of energy.

Other dog breeds that topped the chart are Beagles, Shiba Inus and Jack Russell Terriers.

We asked out readers to share their favourite photos of their naughty pups with us and tell us all about their antics.

People sent in snaps of Labradors chewing up pillows, running around in gardens and just generally up to no good.

But not everyone agreed with the Kennel Club, we also got many photos of well behaved Labradors who owners refuse to believe that they are a ‘naughty breed’.

Click through this article to see the good and naughty dogs that belong to our readers – one thing is for sure, they are all adorable.

Chez Mary said: "Labstaf checking if I like the sofa cushion re design."

1. Chez Mary

Chez Mary said: "Labstaf checking if I like the sofa cushion re design." Photo: Chez Mary

Jane Walton said: "Oscar is an 13 years old professional scavenger. He had selective hearing when he was younger but not a bad bone in his body - he accepted every dog and stray dog I brought home. He has a heart of gold."

2. Jane Walton

Jane Walton said: "Oscar is an 13 years old professional scavenger. He had selective hearing when he was younger but not a bad bone in his body - he accepted every dog and stray dog I brought home. He has a heart of gold." Photo: Jane Walton

Ellen Z M Shelf said: "My cheeky girl earlier this week emptied the contents of the bin to get at some scraps, also ate the last of the chocolate shortbread biscuits, by pulling the box into the floor. I love her but she is a good fiend."

3. Ellen Z M Shelf

Ellen Z M Shelf said: "My cheeky girl earlier this week emptied the contents of the bin to get at some scraps, also ate the last of the chocolate shortbread biscuits, by pulling the box into the floor. I love her but she is a good fiend." Photo: Ellen Z M Shelf

Katy Norton disagrees that Labrador's are a naughty breed, she said: "No way! They are cheeky but I wouldn't say naughty."

4. Katy Norton

Katy Norton disagrees that Labrador's are a naughty breed, she said: "No way! They are cheeky but I wouldn't say naughty." Photo: Katy Norton

