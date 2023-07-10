Your leavers’ ball is a night to remember – here are some lovely prom night pics from across Leeds.

We asked our readers to help us celebrate prom 2023 and they did not let us down – lots of proud parents sent in photos of their children all dressed up for their special day.

Proms take place across the nation in June and July and they are a great time to celebrate all of the school leavers from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Click through this article to see photos of wonderful dresses and sharp suits as well as tonnes of prom memories.

1 . Prom 2023 Take a look through these amazing prom photos. Photo: Rachael Pinfield

2 . Rachel Harding Rachel Harding said: "So proud of my daughter Grace Harding and her partner Mia - true to herself always! Crawshaw Academy Prom 2023!! She rocked that suit!" Photo: Rachel Harding

3 . Lesley Elsie Bland Lesley Elsie Bland said: "My daughter Emelia and her best friends from Harrogate Grammar sixth form prom." Photo: Lesley Elsie Bland

4 . Sammi Pounder Sammi Pounder said: "My daughter looking amazing for her prom." Photo: Sammi Pounder

