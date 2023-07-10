Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

30 photos of Leeds school leavers dressed up for their 2023 proms

Your leavers’ ball is a night to remember – here are some lovely prom night pics from across Leeds.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

We asked our readers to help us celebrate prom 2023 and they did not let us down – lots of proud parents sent in photos of their children all dressed up for their special day.

Proms take place across the nation in June and July and they are a great time to celebrate all of the school leavers from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Click through this article to see photos of wonderful dresses and sharp suits as well as tonnes of prom memories.

Take a look through these amazing prom photos.

1. Prom 2023

Take a look through these amazing prom photos. Photo: Rachael Pinfield

Photo Sales
Rachel Harding said: "So proud of my daughter Grace Harding and her partner Mia - true to herself always! Crawshaw Academy Prom 2023!! She rocked that suit!"

2. Rachel Harding

Rachel Harding said: "So proud of my daughter Grace Harding and her partner Mia - true to herself always! Crawshaw Academy Prom 2023!! She rocked that suit!" Photo: Rachel Harding

Photo Sales
Lesley Elsie Bland said: "My daughter Emelia and her best friends from Harrogate Grammar sixth form prom."

3. Lesley Elsie Bland

Lesley Elsie Bland said: "My daughter Emelia and her best friends from Harrogate Grammar sixth form prom." Photo: Lesley Elsie Bland

Photo Sales
Sammi Pounder said: "My daughter looking amazing for her prom."

4. Sammi Pounder

Sammi Pounder said: "My daughter looking amazing for her prom." Photo: Sammi Pounder

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:LeedsProms