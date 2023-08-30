Leeds news you can trust since 1890
30 of the most adorable dogs in Leeds that will totally melt your heart

This photo gallery is for the dog people of Leeds.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST

To celebrate National Dog Day (August 26) we asked our readers to tell us why their pet pooch is the very best dog in the world.

We got hundreds of adorable photos sent in and have put together some of our favourites.

Click through this article to see some truly adorable pups.

Geraldine Hitch said: "My girls Ethel and Wilma and their big sister who has gone over the rainbow bridge."

1. Geraldine Hitch

Geraldine Hitch said: "My girls Ethel and Wilma and their big sister who has gone over the rainbow bridge." Photo: Geraldine Hitch

Louise Keeligan Swailes said: "The most gorgeous girl in the world - Willow."

2. Louise Keeligan Swailes

Louise Keeligan Swailes said: "The most gorgeous girl in the world - Willow." Photo: Louise Keeligan Swailes

Emma Muirhead shared this adorable photo of her dog Dudley.

3. Emma Muirhead

Emma Muirhead shared this adorable photo of her dog Dudley. Photo: Emma Muirhead

Amelia Appleson shared this photo of her dog taking a break on Filey Beach.

4. Amelia Appleson

Amelia Appleson shared this photo of her dog taking a break on Filey Beach. Photo: Amelia Appleson

