30 of the most adorable dogs in Leeds that will totally melt your heart

This photo gallery is for the dog people of Leeds.
To celebrate National Dog Day (August 26) we asked our readers to tell us why their pet pooch is the very best dog in the world.
We got hundreds of adorable photos sent in and have put together some of our favourites.
Click through this article to see some truly adorable pups.
1. Geraldine Hitch
Geraldine Hitch said: "My girls Ethel and Wilma and their big sister who has gone over the rainbow bridge." Photo: Geraldine Hitch
2. Louise Keeligan Swailes
Louise Keeligan Swailes said: "The most gorgeous girl in the world - Willow." Photo: Louise Keeligan Swailes
3. Emma Muirhead
Emma Muirhead shared this adorable photo of her dog Dudley. Photo: Emma Muirhead
4. Amelia Appleson
Amelia Appleson shared this photo of her dog taking a break on Filey Beach. Photo: Amelia Appleson