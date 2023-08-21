Leeds news you can trust since 1890
30 of the best pictures taken by Leeds residents - including stunning images of Yorkshire landscapes

Leeds photographers have captured the Red Arrows, beautiful coast lines and even birds of prey mid flight.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:20 BST

We asked our readers to share their very best photographs to celebrate World Photography Day (August 19) and we received some absolutely amazing images.

Our talented readers shared their best coastal shots, sunsets, animals in action and of course some amazing snaps of Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Click through this article to take a look through some of our favourites.

Kimmy Alderman said: "Red arrows, taken in Bournemouth."

Kimmy Alderman said: "Red arrows, taken in Bournemouth." Photo: Kimmy Alderman

Danny Virr said: "I think this is my favourite photo I've ever taken. I have quite a few I like, however this female kestrel back lit by the sun I believe would be very hard to recreate."

Danny Virr said: "I think this is my favourite photo I've ever taken. I have quite a few I like, however this female kestrel back lit by the sun I believe would be very hard to recreate." Photo: Danny Virr

Bob Peters said: "The top of Kirkgate Market photographed from Brewery Wharf one gloomy night in 2014."

Bob Peters said: "The top of Kirkgate Market photographed from Brewery Wharf one gloomy night in 2014." Photo: Bob Peters

Lisa James said: "I love this one I took in Scarborough last week."

Lisa James said: "I love this one I took in Scarborough last week." Photo: Lisa James

