30 cute Leeds kittens and cats in urgent need of a forever home

These 30 rescue cats in Leeds are in desperate need of a permanent, loving home.

Leeds Cat Rescue currently has several cats and kittens, some of which have had tragic backgrounds, ranging from under six months to over one year old. These are all the kittens and cats currently up for adoption.

1. Bryony Bryony is a sweet-natured young cat, who adores people and loves to be in the company of humans. Bryony would suit any loving and secure home where she can get lots of attention and playtime.

2. Zero - 4 months old Zero is shy around new people, but this is short lived and she'll soon bond with her new owners. She needs a relaxed and experienced home with people that can just give her a bit of time to trust and bond.

3. Hawk and Dakota - 4 Months old Hawk and Dakota are a brother and sister who are looking for a quiet home without children where they can continue to blossom. They will be a fantastic and loyal addition to any home that can give them a bit of time and understanding

4. Merry and Pippin - 4 Months old Both boys are full of energy and love to play. They are suited to a quiet and relaxed home where they can continue to blossom.

