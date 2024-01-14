Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

29 brilliant pictures as Leeds runners take on the Harewood House half marathon, 10K and 5K

Harewood House hosted three races this weekend.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 14th Jan 2024, 11:33 GMT

Wild Deer Events hosted its first challenge of the year at the Leeds estate on Saturday, with runners taking on the half marathon, 5k and 10k races.

Now in its fourth year, the half marathon returned for 2024 with a brand new track.

All three races started at the same location, with the runners taking different routes around the estate. The 10K and 5K races were also turned around this year, meaning there will no longer be a hill near the finish.

Here are 29 brilliant pictures from the races.

Hannah Coleman was the fastest woman in the half marathon

1. Harewood House

Hannah Coleman was the fastest woman in the half marathon Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Sam Lister of Stockton, the winner of the male 10k

2. Harewood House

Sam Lister of Stockton, the winner of the male 10k Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Louise Redmond, PT finishers, Kelly Thistlewaite, Stacey Fox, Jane Hall, Kerri Whigham

3. Harewood House

Louise Redmond, PT finishers, Kelly Thistlewaite, Stacey Fox, Jane Hall, Kerri Whigham Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Alastair Willett of Skipton, winner of male 5K

4. Harewood House

Alastair Willett of Skipton, winner of male 5K Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Runners at the start of the half marathon

5. Harewood House

Runners at the start of the half marathon Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Runners on the course

6. Harewood House

Runners on the course Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHarewood HouseRunning