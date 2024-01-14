Wild Deer Events hosted its first challenge of the year at the Leeds estate on Saturday, with runners taking on the half marathon, 5k and 10k races.

Now in its fourth year, the half marathon returned for 2024 with a brand new track.

All three races started at the same location, with the runners taking different routes around the estate. The 10K and 5K races were also turned around this year, meaning there will no longer be a hill near the finish.

Here are 29 brilliant pictures from the races.

1 . Harewood House Hannah Coleman was the fastest woman in the half marathon Photo: Steve Riding

2 . Harewood House Sam Lister of Stockton, the winner of the male 10k Photo: Steve Riding

3 . Harewood House Louise Redmond, PT finishers, Kelly Thistlewaite, Stacey Fox, Jane Hall, Kerri Whigham Photo: Steve Riding

4 . Harewood House Alastair Willett of Skipton, winner of male 5K Photo: Steve Riding

5 . Harewood House Runners at the start of the half marathon Photo: Steve Riding