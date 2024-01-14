29 brilliant pictures as Leeds runners take on the Harewood House half marathon, 10K and 5K
Harewood House hosted three races this weekend.
Wild Deer Events hosted its first challenge of the year at the Leeds estate on Saturday, with runners taking on the half marathon, 5k and 10k races.
Now in its fourth year, the half marathon returned for 2024 with a brand new track.
All three races started at the same location, with the runners taking different routes around the estate. The 10K and 5K races were also turned around this year, meaning there will no longer be a hill near the finish.
Here are 29 brilliant pictures from the races.
