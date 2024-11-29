The home, which is located just a stone’s throw from Leeds, has at its heart a beautifully restored Grade II listed building - and even includes a private gym and swimming pool.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter
Attractive on-site dining options further enhance the lifestyle on offer at Audley Scarcroft Park.
They include Thackaray’s restaurant, alongside a bistro and bar, which provide outstanding service in an elegant setting. For more intimate gatherings, the private dining room is an ideal choice.
A standout feature of the retirement village is the strong sense of community that owners enjoy, which has been a key factor in many owners’ decision to move.
Here are 21 pictures that take you inside the luxury retirement village -