21 pictures inside luxury Leeds retirement village Audley Scarcroft Park featuring private gym and pool

These exclusive pictures showcase the luxurious standard of living offered at retirement village Audley Scarcroft Park.

The home, which is located just a stone’s throw from Leeds, has at its heart a beautifully restored Grade II listed building - and even includes a private gym and swimming pool.

Attractive on-site dining options further enhance the lifestyle on offer at Audley Scarcroft Park.

They include Thackaray’s restaurant, alongside a bistro and bar, which provide outstanding service in an elegant setting. For more intimate gatherings, the private dining room is an ideal choice.

A standout feature of the retirement village is the strong sense of community that owners enjoy, which has been a key factor in many owners’ decision to move.

Here are 21 pictures that take you inside the luxury retirement village -

Audley Scarcroft Park, which is nestled within 110 acres of stunning Yorkshire countryside, features beautiful shared spaces for owners.

Audley Scarcroft Park, which is nestled within 110 acres of stunning Yorkshire countryside, features beautiful shared spaces for owners.

Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to enhance the natural beauty in the surrounding village of Scarcroft.

Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to enhance the natural beauty in the surrounding village of Scarcroft.

With a beautifully restored Grade II listed building at its heart, the village offers luxury properties that have been designed to complement the character and grandeur of the estate.

With a beautifully restored Grade II listed building at its heart, the village offers luxury properties that have been designed to complement the character and grandeur of the estate.

It's located just a stone’s throw from Leeds, has set a new standard for retirement living.

It's located just a stone's throw from Leeds, has set a new standard for retirement living.

Owners enjoy access to the excellent Thackaray’s restaurant on site.

Owners enjoy access to the excellent Thackaray's restaurant on site.

One of the standout features of the retirement village is the strong sense of community that owners enjoy.

One of the standout features of the retirement village is the strong sense of community that owners enjoy.

