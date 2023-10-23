Adorable and spooky children’s costumes perfect for Halloween 2023.
We asked our readers to share their very best Halloween costumes of all time and we got hundreds of amazing responses.
Kids have dressed up as Disney villains, to horror movie favourites, skeletons, and pumpkins.
Click through this article to see amazing children’s costumes from across Leeds.
1. Pennywise and Zombie Bride
Joanne Cawood: "My son and daughter. Pennywise and a Zombie Bride." Photo: Joanne Cawood
2. Chucky
Riley Hel said: "Halloween is a special time for my daughter to recreate a character each year. Just love the spooky season to see everyone’s costumes." Photo: Riley Hel
3. The Joker
Charlotte Dakin said: "One of my favourites of my little boy as The Joker, taken in 2018." Photo: Charlotte Dakin
4. Malificent
Julie Seabourne said: "Connie age eight in an Malificent costume." Photo: Julie Seabourne