20 of the spookiest children's Halloween costumes from across Leeds

Adorable and spooky children’s costumes perfect for Halloween 2023.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:22 BST

We asked our readers to share their very best Halloween costumes of all time and we got hundreds of amazing responses.

Kids have dressed up as Disney villains, to horror movie favourites, skeletons, and pumpkins.

Click through this article to see amazing children’s costumes from across Leeds.

Joanne Cawood: "My son and daughter. Pennywise and a Zombie Bride."

1. Pennywise and Zombie Bride

Joanne Cawood: "My son and daughter. Pennywise and a Zombie Bride." Photo: Joanne Cawood

Riley Hel said: "Halloween is a special time for my daughter to recreate a character each year. Just love the spooky season to see everyone’s costumes."

2. Chucky

Riley Hel said: "Halloween is a special time for my daughter to recreate a character each year. Just love the spooky season to see everyone’s costumes." Photo: Riley Hel

Charlotte Dakin said: "One of my favourites of my little boy as The Joker, taken in 2018."

3. The Joker

Charlotte Dakin said: "One of my favourites of my little boy as The Joker, taken in 2018." Photo: Charlotte Dakin

Julie Seabourne said: "Connie age eight in an Malificent costume."

4. Malificent

Julie Seabourne said: "Connie age eight in an Malificent costume." Photo: Julie Seabourne

