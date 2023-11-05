There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Hazel
Seven-year-old German Shepherd Hazel came to the centre after she was found abandoned and tied up with a huge metal lead. She was not in the best of states. But after lots of TLC in her foster home, she's ready to settle down. She loves meeting other dogs and going for plenty of walks. Photo: RSPCA
2. Dottie
Four-month-old Dotty has been lucky enough to stay at a foster home and loves nothing more than being around people. She is good natured kitten who has plenty of playful moments. Dotty would suit a family who is happy to introduce her to the great outdoors when she's old enough. Photo: RSPCA
3. Tala and Goose
Huskies Tala and Goose had a tough time before coming to the RSPCA's centre in Leeds as they were both kept in cages for long periods of time. Goose, 12, is deaf and loves zooming about fields, while seven-year-old Tala enjoys chilling out. Photo: RSPCA
4. Patsy and Edith
Patsy and Edith are two super affectionate kittens. They are both incredibly bonded and enjoy one another’s company, but would enjoy a family who can be around them a lot. Photo: RSCPA
5. Audrey and Fran
This is mother and daughter duo Audrey and Fran. The cheeky Chihuahuas, aged nine and five, do everything together - eating, napping and playing. Mum Audrey is shyer than Fran and can take longer to trust new people, but once she's comfortable, she loves a cuddle. Fran always checks out new visitors, giving them the sniff of approval. The pair would suit a family experienced with Chihuahuas, and a calm, quiet and patient home with older children would be ideal. Photo: RSPCA
6. River
One-year-old River is looking for a new home which is cat free, as he is a bit too boisterous around them. He enjoys the company of people and would love his new family to be around a lot of the time. Photo: RSPCA