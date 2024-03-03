Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

20 cats and dogs available for adoption in Leeds including gorgeous Bull Mastiff looking for retirement home

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include handsome Bull Mastiff Billy, who is nine years old and is looking for a retirement home.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

Nine-year-old Billy is a Bull Mastiff with a larger than life personality. He may be an older gentleman, but people never realise that when meeting him. He is looking for a retirement home and would be happy to live with children aged 10 and above.

1. Billy

Nine-year-old Billy is a Bull Mastiff with a larger than life personality. He may be an older gentleman, but people never realise that when meeting him. He is looking for a retirement home and would be happy to live with children aged 10 and above. Photo: RSPCA

Ron and Ginny, both two-months-old, came in after being left behind. They would love to find a forever home together.

2. Ron and Ginny

Ron and Ginny, both two-months-old, came in after being left behind. They would love to find a forever home together. Photo: RSPCA

One-year-old Zena is a Rottweiler who loves people and exploring new places. She would suit a family experienced with larger breeds and would be able to live with kids aged 10 and above, but would prefer to be the only dog.

3. Zena

One-year-old Zena is a Rottweiler who loves people and exploring new places. She would suit a family experienced with larger breeds and would be able to live with kids aged 10 and above, but would prefer to be the only dog. Photo: RSPCA

Six-month-old Harriet loves to play with toys and is keen to find her forever family. She is a people-orientated kitten and would love to have fuss and attention all day long.

4. Harriet

Six-month-old Harriet loves to play with toys and is keen to find her forever family. She is a people-orientated kitten and would love to have fuss and attention all day long. Photo: RSPCA

One-year-old Border Collie Tokyo is at her happiest when running about. She is a big fan of people and would happily live with young kids who are older than 10.

5. Tokyo

One-year-old Border Collie Tokyo is at her happiest when running about. She is a big fan of people and would happily live with young kids who are older than 10. Photo: RSPCA

Ninja, who is 12 years old, likes to suss new people out, but once given her approval, she is all over them. She is looking for a retirement where she can have plenty of fuss and attention. It should be somewhere calm and quiet, and ideally adult only.

6. Ninja

Ninja, who is 12 years old, likes to suss new people out, but once given her approval, she is all over them. She is looking for a retirement where she can have plenty of fuss and attention. It should be somewhere calm and quiet, and ideally adult only. Photo: RSPCA

