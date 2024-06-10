19 impressive photos from the Gurkhas Doko Challenge North 2024 in Leeds as runners descend on Roundhay Park

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 10th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

Roundhay Park was buzzing with excitement on Sunday (June 9), as intrepid runners took on the Doko North Challenge.

It is an event steeped in history and tradition, inspired by the rigorous Gurkha selection process. The race features a 5km cross-country course where runners carried weighted Nepali Doko baskets on their backs.

The Doko, a traditional hand-woven bamboo basket, is commonly seen in Nepal, where it is used to carry anything from clothing to bricks.

In the British Army Gurkha recruitment, soldiers had to ascend a demanding Himalayan route with a 25kg Doko, completing it in under 46 minutes.

This year's event in Roundhay Park saw participants choose weights of 5kg, 10kg or 15kg.

While some aimed to beat the Gurkha time, others were happy to finish and earn a coveted Doko Challenge medal and t-shirt.

Here are 19 of the best pictures from the event -

Participants run in the footsteps of the "bravest of the brave" at the Doko North Challenge.

1. The Gurkhas Doko Challenge North 2024

Photo: Simon Hulme

The race saw participants carrying Doko baskets across the 5km cross country course.

2. The Gurkhas Doko Challenge North 2024

Photo: Simon Hulme

It is a test of endurance and a celebration of heritage.

3. The Gurkhas Doko Challenge North 2024

Photo: Simon Hulme

Runners cross the finish line with their hand-woven Doko baskets.

4. The Gurkhas Doko Challenge North 2024

Photo: Simon Hulme

Participants aim to beat the Gurkha recruitment time.

5. The Gurkhas Doko Challenge North 2024

Photo: Simon Hulme

Doko baskets are weighted with 5kg, 10kg, or 15kg to test participants' strength.

6. The Gurkhas Doko Challenge North 2024

Photo: Simon Hulme

