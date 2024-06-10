It is an event steeped in history and tradition, inspired by the rigorous Gurkha selection process. The race features a 5km cross-country course where runners carried weighted Nepali Doko baskets on their backs.

The Doko, a traditional hand-woven bamboo basket, is commonly seen in Nepal, where it is used to carry anything from clothing to bricks.

In the British Army Gurkha recruitment, soldiers had to ascend a demanding Himalayan route with a 25kg Doko, completing it in under 46 minutes.

This year's event in Roundhay Park saw participants choose weights of 5kg, 10kg or 15kg.

While some aimed to beat the Gurkha time, others were happy to finish and earn a coveted Doko Challenge medal and t-shirt.

Here are 19 of the best pictures from the event -

