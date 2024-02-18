The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, they include gorgeous one-year-old Nero, a Pomeranian who "came from quite a stressful home", according to handlers. However, he has been able to relax since living at the centre.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Nero
One-year-old pup Nero is a Pomeranian who "came from quite a stressful home". But since being at the centre, he has been able to relax and be himself. He loves human attention and being with company, so would suit a family that would not mind a little shadow. He would be able to live with children aged 16 and over, but not with other dogs or cats. Photo: RSPCA
2. Jerry
Five-year-old Ginger is a handsome chap with a laid-back personality. He loves human company and would suit a home with a garden, where he can bird watch throughout the day. Photo: RSPCA
3. Christine and Eric
Closely bonded Christine and Eric do almost everything together. They both love human company and would suit a home together. They would make a fun addition to any family, and would happily live with kids who are at least 10-years-old. Photo: RSPCA
4. Harley
Three-year-old Harley is a gorgeous Portuguese Podengo who is super active and intelligent. She loves going for walks, but it takes a lot to tire her out, so would enjoy a family that doesn't mind a bit of extra work. She would prefer to be the only dog in the house, but could share with children aged 16 and over. Photo: RSPCA
5. Edith, Patsy and Saffy.jpg
Edith, Patsy and Saffy are an affectionate trio who love human company. They would suit a family that can be around a lot of the time. Because they are bonded, they would like to find a home as a trio. Photo: RSPCA
6. Zeta
Zeta, a 10-year-old Belgium Malinois x GSD, loves walks and exploring new places, but most of all, she loves running around. Zeta is still pretty active and would suit a family who are up for keeping her mind occupied with training. She'd prefer to be the only dog in an adult-only home. Photo: RSPCA