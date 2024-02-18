1 . Nero

One-year-old pup Nero is a Pomeranian who "came from quite a stressful home". But since being at the centre, he has been able to relax and be himself. He loves human attention and being with company, so would suit a family that would not mind a little shadow. He would be able to live with children aged 16 and over, but not with other dogs or cats. Photo: RSPCA