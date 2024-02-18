Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

19 cats and dogs available for adoption in Leeds including playful Pomeranian who 'came from stressful home'

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 18th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include gorgeous one-year-old Nero, a Pomeranian who "came from quite a stressful home", according to handlers. However, he has been able to relax since living at the centre.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

One-year-old pup Nero is a Pomeranian who "came from quite a stressful home". But since being at the centre, he has been able to relax and be himself. He loves human attention and being with company, so would suit a family that would not mind a little shadow. He would be able to live with children aged 16 and over, but not with other dogs or cats.

1. Nero

One-year-old pup Nero is a Pomeranian who "came from quite a stressful home". But since being at the centre, he has been able to relax and be himself. He loves human attention and being with company, so would suit a family that would not mind a little shadow. He would be able to live with children aged 16 and over, but not with other dogs or cats. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Five-year-old Ginger is a handsome chap with a laid-back personality. He loves human company and would suit a home with a garden, where he can bird watch throughout the day.

2. Jerry

Five-year-old Ginger is a handsome chap with a laid-back personality. He loves human company and would suit a home with a garden, where he can bird watch throughout the day. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Closely bonded Christine and Eric do almost everything together. They both love human company and would suit a home together. They would make a fun addition to any family, and would happily live with kids who are at least 10-years-old.

3. Christine and Eric

Closely bonded Christine and Eric do almost everything together. They both love human company and would suit a home together. They would make a fun addition to any family, and would happily live with kids who are at least 10-years-old. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Three-year-old Harley is a gorgeous Portuguese Podengo who is super active and intelligent. She loves going for walks, but it takes a lot to tire her out, so would enjoy a family that doesn't mind a bit of extra work. She would prefer to be the only dog in the house, but could share with children aged 16 and over.

4. Harley

Three-year-old Harley is a gorgeous Portuguese Podengo who is super active and intelligent. She loves going for walks, but it takes a lot to tire her out, so would enjoy a family that doesn't mind a bit of extra work. She would prefer to be the only dog in the house, but could share with children aged 16 and over. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Edith, Patsy and Saffy are an affectionate trio who love human company. They would suit a family that can be around a lot of the time. Because they are bonded, they would like to find a home as a trio.

5. Edith, Patsy and Saffy.jpg

Edith, Patsy and Saffy are an affectionate trio who love human company. They would suit a family that can be around a lot of the time. Because they are bonded, they would like to find a home as a trio. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Zeta, a 10-year-old Belgium Malinois x GSD, loves walks and exploring new places, but most of all, she loves running around. Zeta is still pretty active and would suit a family who are up for keeping her mind occupied with training. She'd prefer to be the only dog in an adult-only home.

6. Zeta

Zeta, a 10-year-old Belgium Malinois x GSD, loves walks and exploring new places, but most of all, she loves running around. Zeta is still pretty active and would suit a family who are up for keeping her mind occupied with training. She'd prefer to be the only dog in an adult-only home. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CatsDogsLeeds