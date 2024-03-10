The RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds, homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include feline brother and sister Ron and Ginny, named after the famous Harry Potter characters.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre who are yet to find their "forever home"...

Ron and Ginny 0-year-old Ron and Ginny would love to find a forever home together, where they can continue their mischief.

Zena One-year-old Zena would love a family who are experienced with larger breeds and have plenty of time to spend with him.

Sophia Two-year-old Sophia would love to join a quieter, cat-savy family who have experience with long haired cats.

Billy Nine-year-old Billy is looking for his final forever home and would happily join a family with dog savvy kids who are 10+ years old.

Sassy Five-year-old Sassy would love to join a quiet and calm home as she's not overly keen on loud noises.

Zeus Three-year-old Zeus is looking for an experienced family who can keep up with his training and give him lots of unconditional love.