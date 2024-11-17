3 . Tilly and Millie

Tilly and Millie are an energetic and inseparable pair of two-year-old Cocker Spaniel sisters, known for their playful personalities. They love outdoor adventures and thrive in an active home where they can burn off energy through walks, play and agility training. They’re happiest together and need a family who can spend plenty of time with them, though with gradual training, they could learn to be alone for short periods. | RSPCA