The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Milo
Milo is a tiny two-year-old Terrier Cross who has bundled of energy - and loves dog-friendly hot dogs. He is very food motivated and treats are a great way to train him. He'd love a family that can support him as he grows up. | RSPCA
2. Ajay
Ajay is a seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a friendly, engaging personality. He's known for his gentle nature and well-mannered behaviour, excelling in loose lead walking. Ajay seeks a home where he’ll be involved in family activities, prefers to be the only pet, and would do best with dog-savvy children aged 14 and older. | RSPCA
3. Tilly and Millie
Tilly and Millie are an energetic and inseparable pair of two-year-old Cocker Spaniel sisters, known for their playful personalities. They love outdoor adventures and thrive in an active home where they can burn off energy through walks, play and agility training. They’re happiest together and need a family who can spend plenty of time with them, though with gradual training, they could learn to be alone for short periods. | RSPCA
4. Chunk
Chunk is a one-year-old male Tabby with a striking face and soft fur. While his past is unclear, he’s shown resilience, learning to trust people again with time and patience. Chunk enjoys interactive play and occasional affection but values his independence. He’s best suited to an adult-only home with a calm environment and outdoor access to explore once settled. | RSPCA
5. Shadow
Shadow is a four-year-old male Domestic Shorthair with a velvety black coat and a gentle, loving nature. He’s seeking a quiet home without other pets, as he prefers to be the centre of attention. Shadow enjoys head-to-tail strokes and chin scratches. He’d do well with cat-savvy children aged 14 and older, and would love a garden to explore once settled. | RSPCA
6. Ruby
Ruby is a two-year-old tan Staffie with a gentle and loyal nature. Though she’s had a challenging start, Ruby is growing in confidence and enjoys playing, toy chasing, and quiet walks. She seeks a calm home with a patient family, where she can be the only pet, and would thrive with owners committed to her continued training and gentle socialisation. | RSPCA
