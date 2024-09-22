Warm up together, walk together, finish together was the message of unity from organisers Parkinson’s UK. Those taking part could choose between a mile long route or a more challenging six miles. All sponsorship from the Walk for Parkinson's event will go towards Parkinson’s UK research into new treatments and a cure. READ MORE: Planning permission sought for new indoor play area and café at 'cornerstone of the community' YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
17 of the best photos from Walk for Parkinson's at Leeds Temple Newsam
Scores of fundraisers put their best foot forward at Temple Newsam in the name of charity and friendship.
