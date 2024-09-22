17 of the best photos from Walk for Parkinson's at Leeds Temple Newsam

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 15:48 BST

Scores of fundraisers put their best foot forward at Temple Newsam in the name of charity and friendship.

Warm up together, walk together, finish together was the message of unity from organisers Parkinson’s UK. Those taking part could choose between a mile long route or a more challenging six miles. All sponsorship from the Walk for Parkinson's event will go towards Parkinson’s UK research into new treatments and a cure. READ MORE: Planning permission sought for new indoor play area and café at 'cornerstone of the community' YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The walkers warm up.

1. Walk for Parkinson's

The walkers warm up. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The Giving Voice choir who sang for the walkers.

2. Walk for Parkinson's

The Giving Voice choir who sang for the walkers. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Pictured, from left, are Nick Nicholson, Jane and Gerry Standerline.

3. Walk for Parkinson's

Pictured, from left, are Nick Nicholson, Jane and Gerry Standerline. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The walkers warm-up.

4. Walk for Parkinson's

The walkers warm-up. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Jill Petyt and dad Keith Hant from Wakefield.

5. Walk for Parkinson's

Jill Petyt and dad Keith Hant from Wakefield. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The walkers set off.

6. Walk for Parkinson's

The walkers set off. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

