Video and 17 of the best photos from Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade

Leeds St Patrick's Day parade , now in its 26th year, turned the streets into a colourful sea of green white and orange. The parade departed from Millennium Square via Cookridge Street and Great George Street on a circular route through Leeds city centre with vibrant floats and walking displays created by schools and Irish community groups, alongside the stirring sounds of pipe and brass bands Leeds United football legend John Sheridan was due to cut the ribbon to open the parade and was joined by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung. Your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the best of what the day had to offer.