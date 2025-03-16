Video and 17 of the best photos from Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Mar 2025, 15:09 BST

Irish eyes were smiling as thousands turned out in Leeds city centre to enjoy a cultural parade dedicated to the Emerald Isle.

Leeds St Patrick's Day parade , now in its 26th year, turned the streets into a colourful sea of green white and orange. The parade departed from Millennium Square via Cookridge Street and Great George Street on a circular route through Leeds city centre with vibrant floats and walking displays created by schools and Irish community groups, alongside the stirring sounds of pipe and brass bands Leeds United football legend John Sheridan was due to cut the ribbon to open the parade and was joined by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung. Your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the best of what the day had to offer. READ MORE: Grand designs for historic pub once run by a Leeds United legend LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Kitty McGreavy and Caitlin Robinson on the Joyce O'Donnell float.

1. Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade

Kitty McGreavy and Caitlin Robinson on the Joyce O'Donnell float. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Pupils from St Theresa's School in Cross Gates.

2. Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade

Pupils from St Theresa's School in Cross Gates. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Flags of Ireland on show in the parade.

3. Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade

Flags of Ireland on show in the parade. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The parade ,marches through the city centre.

4. Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade

The parade ,marches through the city centre. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The pipers are piping.

5. Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade

The pipers are piping. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Grace Meagher watches the parade.

6. Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade

Grace Meagher watches the parade. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice