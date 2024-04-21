17 loveable cats and dogs up for adoption in Leeds including cute kitten who was found abandoned next to bins

Here are 17 of the loveable cats and dogs who are up for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 21st Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include one-year-old Sam, a kitten who was found locked up in a pet carrier next to some dustbins.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

One-year-old Sam was found locked up in a pet carrier next to some dustbins. He was scared and unsure, but since being at the animal centre, he's settled in and is loving the home comforts. He would be a great addition to any household and be happy to teach everyone the art of relaxation.

1. Sam

One-year-old Sam was found locked up in a pet carrier next to some dustbins. He was scared and unsure, but since being at the animal centre, he's settled in and is loving the home comforts. He would be a great addition to any household and be happy to teach everyone the art of relaxation. Photo: RSPCA

Six-year-old Pumpkin is loving and affectionate, but can be spooked by loud noises so would prefer a calm and quiet home, where she is the only cat.

2. Pumpkin

Six-year-old Pumpkin is loving and affectionate, but can be spooked by loud noises so would prefer a calm and quiet home, where she is the only cat. Photo: RSPCA

Two-year-old Milo is a quirky Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves to play. He would suit a family who understands the Staffie traits and is up for some fun and games.

3. Milo

Two-year-old Milo is a quirky Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves to play. He would suit a family who understands the Staffie traits and is up for some fun and games. Photo: RSPCA

One-year-old Arthur and Molly are a closely bonded pair who are looking for a forever home together.

4. Arthur and Molly

One-year-old Arthur and Molly are a closely bonded pair who are looking for a forever home together. Photo: RSPCA

One-year-old Teddy is a Jug (JRT x Pug) and a lively and energetic lad with lots of potential. He has not been introduced to much of the world but he takes this in his stride with his handler beside him. He would suit an active family who can keep him entertained - and he'd need to be the only pet in the house.

5. Teddy

One-year-old Teddy is a Jug (JRT x Pug) and a lively and energetic lad with lots of potential. He has not been introduced to much of the world but he takes this in his stride with his handler beside him. He would suit an active family who can keep him entertained - and he'd need to be the only pet in the house. Photo: RSPCA

Nine-year-old Lara is an affectionate cat who prefers a fuss and cuddle over playing with toys. She would love to join a quieter, cat-savvy family with an interesting garden to explore.

6. Lara

Nine-year-old Lara is an affectionate cat who prefers a fuss and cuddle over playing with toys. She would love to join a quieter, cat-savvy family with an interesting garden to explore. Photo: RSPCA

