More than 100 people braved the heavy snow as they took part in a 5k Leeds fun walk.

The Dynamo-Ho-Ho Santa Stroll was organised by the Drighlington Dynamos running group on Sunday morning, with walkers setting off at 10am.

Originally organised as a Santa Dash, the event was switched to a stroll due to concerns for safety in the ice and snow. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Leeds woke up to a blanket of heavy snow this morning.

The Dynamo-Ho-Ho Santa Stroll was the first Christmas event organised by the Drighlington Dynamos, a new running group. Santa suits, goodie bags and medals were given to all finishers.

The Dynamos took a collection for the local food bank, as well as for local charities, during the event.

Here are 17 brilliant pictures from the Santa Stroll.

2 . Santa Stroll Asam Brown with his dog Phoebe Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales