17 fantastic pictures from the Drighlington Dynamos Santa Stroll as more than 100 brave Leeds snow

More than 100 people braved the heavy snow as they took part in a 5k Leeds fun walk.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 12:28 GMT

The Dynamo-Ho-Ho Santa Stroll was organised by the Drighlington Dynamos running group on Sunday morning, with walkers setting off at 10am.

Originally organised as a Santa Dash, the event was switched to a stroll due to concerns for safety in the ice and snow. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Leeds woke up to a blanket of heavy snow this morning.

The Dynamo-Ho-Ho Santa Stroll was the first Christmas event organised by the Drighlington Dynamos, a new running group. Santa suits, goodie bags and medals were given to all finishers.

The Dynamos took a collection for the local food bank, as well as for local charities, during the event.

Here are 17 brilliant pictures from the Santa Stroll.

Drighlington Dynamos

1. Santa Stroll

Drighlington Dynamos Photo: Steve Riding

Asam Brown with his dog Phoebe

2. Santa Stroll

Asam Brown with his dog Phoebe Photo: Steve Riding

A group picture outside Prashad, the main sponsors of the Santa Stroll

3. Santa Stroll

A group picture outside Prashad, the main sponsors of the Santa Stroll Photo: Steve Riding

Drighlington Dynamos

4. Santa Stroll

Drighlington Dynamos Photo: Steve Riding

Andrew Beaumont

5. Santa Stroll

Andrew Beaumont Photo: Steve Riding

Drighlington Dynamos

6. Santa Stroll

Drighlington Dynamos Photo: Steve Riding

