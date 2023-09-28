Leeds news you can trust since 1890
17 breathtaking photos of rivers in and around Leeds - taken by our readers

Our readers show off their photography skills with lovely shots of local rivers in and around Leeds.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 28th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

We are lucky to be home to some truly beautiful rivers here in Leeds so we asked our readers to submit their best photos to help us celebrate World River Day (September 24).

The River Aire and River Wharfe featured heavily in the photos that were shared with us as well as the beautiful birds that swim on their surfaces.

Click through this article to see some of our favourite river photos.

A wonderful bridge shot from Matt Shelton.

1. Matt Shelton

A wonderful bridge shot from Matt Shelton. Photo: Matt Shelton

Koyesh Miah said: "River Aire overflowing and running through Leeds city centre."

2. Koyesh Miah

Koyesh Miah said: "River Aire overflowing and running through Leeds city centre." Photo: Koyesh Miah

Frank Carr said: "The river Colne in Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire."

3. Frank Carr

Frank Carr said: "The river Colne in Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire." Photo: Frank Carr

A beautiful swan swimming on a river from Vicky Hunter.

4. Vicky Hunter

A beautiful swan swimming on a river from Vicky Hunter. Photo: Vicky Hunter

