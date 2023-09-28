17 breathtaking photos of rivers in and around Leeds - taken by our readers

Our readers show off their photography skills with lovely shots of local rivers in and around Leeds.

We are lucky to be home to some truly beautiful rivers here in Leeds so we asked our readers to submit their best photos to help us celebrate World River Day (September 24).

The River Aire and River Wharfe featured heavily in the photos that were shared with us as well as the beautiful birds that swim on their surfaces.

Click through this article to see some of our favourite river photos.

1 . Matt Shelton A wonderful bridge shot from Matt Shelton. Photo: Matt Shelton Photo Sales

2 . Koyesh Miah Koyesh Miah said: "River Aire overflowing and running through Leeds city centre." Photo: Koyesh Miah Photo Sales

3 . Frank Carr Frank Carr said: "The river Colne in Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire." Photo: Frank Carr Photo Sales