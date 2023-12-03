17 adorable cats and dogs available for adoption from RSPCA Leeds including Boxer who was sadly abandoned

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Rocky
Two-year-old Boxer Rockie was sadly abandoned by his previous owner, which meant he was left to go hungry and lost lots of weight. But he has enjoyed his time since moving into the centre. He can be strong on the lead, but is learning to be more gentle. He'd need a family that would be keen to continue his training. He loves canine company, but would need to be the only dog in the home. Photo: RSPCA
2. Tala and Goose
Huskies Tala and Goose had a tough time before coming to the RSPCA's centre in Leeds as they were both kept in cages for long periods of time. Goose, 12, is deaf and loves zooming about fields, while seven-year-old Tala enjoys chilling out. Photo: RSPCA
3. Galaxy
Galaxy is a one-year-old who came to the centre with five babies. She would prefer to be the only cat in the house but would would happily live cat-savvy kids who are older than 10. Photo: RSPCA
4. Prinny and Davie
One-year-olds Prinny and Davie Hi there, we’re Prinny and Davie are brother and sister who came into the centre after living in squalid conditions. They would prefer a quieter home with adults only who have cat experience. Photo: RSPCA
5. Toby
Toby is a three-year-old tabby who loves company. He would suit a cat-savvy family who would be happy to accept my cheeky ways and keep him entertained. He'd prefer to be the only cat in the home. Photo: RSPCA
6. Leo and Uno
Brother and sister duo Leo and Uno are three years old. Sadly, they came to the centre extremely underweight and starving but the team are building them back up. They would suit a family with cat-savvy kids and a great garden to explore. Photo: RSPCA