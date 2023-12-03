17 adorable cats and dogs available for adoption from RSPCA Leeds including Boxer who was sadly abandoned

1 . Rocky

Two-year-old Boxer Rockie was sadly abandoned by his previous owner, which meant he was left to go hungry and lost lots of weight. But he has enjoyed his time since moving into the centre. He can be strong on the lead, but is learning to be more gentle. He'd need a family that would be keen to continue his training. He loves canine company, but would need to be the only dog in the home. Photo: RSPCA