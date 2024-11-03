The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Ajay
Ajay is a seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a friendly, engaging personality. He's known for his gentle nature and well-mannered behaviour, excelling in loose lead walking. Ajay seeks a home where he’ll be involved in family activities, prefers to be the only pet, and would do best with dog-savvy children aged 14 and older. | RSPCA
2. Ruby
Ruby is a two-year-old tan Staffie with a gentle and loyal nature. Though she’s had a challenging start, Ruby is growing in confidence and enjoys playing, toy chasing, and quiet walks. She seeks a calm home with a patient family, where she can be the only pet, and would thrive with owners committed to her continued training and gentle socialisation. | RSPCA
3. Lola
Lola is a three-year-old Belgium Malinois who was found in a property on her own. The team believes that for at least four days, if not more, she was starving. She was so hungry she even ate a toy hoping to fill her stomach. She would suit a family who have just as much energy as her. | RSPCA
4. Haggler
Haggler is a four-year-old Patterdale with high energy and an eager, resilient spirit. After a challenging past, he’s now fully recovered and ready for a stable, loving home. Haggler enjoys off-lead play, thrives on active walks, and would benefit from scent work or other focused activities. He’s best suited to an adult-only home without other pets, though he may enjoy canine companions on walks. | RSPCA
5. Freddie
Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family. They would need to commit to his training - and he would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids. | RSPCA
6. Bella
One-year-old Collie Terrier Cross Bella is an intelligent and energetic girl who is eager to learn. She would love a family who are just as energetic as she is. | RSPCA