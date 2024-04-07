The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include adorable two-year-old Milo, a quirky Staffordshire Bull Terrier who would love to play with a new family.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Milo Two-year-old Milo is a quirky Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves to play. He would suit a family who understands the Staffie traits and is up for some fun and games.

2 . Arthur and Molly Arthur and Molly are a pair of closely bonded one-year-old kittens, who would love to find a new home together with a perfect spot for cuddling up together.

3 . Billy Nine-year-old Billy is a Bull Mastiff x Lurcher with a larger than life personality. He would suit a retirement home with a sofa big enough to squeeze everyone on.

4 . Emilia Three-year-old Emilia loves affection and pottering around a garden. She would suit an adult-only home with plenty of love to offer.

5 . Frank Two-year-old Frank is a Mastiff X. He's a bouncy lad and will sometimes get overly excited with people, so would be best living with a family who have kids aged over 16.

6 . Harley Three-year-old Harley is a Crossbreed who is super active and incredibly intelligent. It takes a lot to tire her out so she would enjoy a family who can give her plenty of enrichment.