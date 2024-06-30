The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes Remmy, a lovable Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Remmy
Lovable Remmy is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy. He can be giddy but is super focused too and is a great learner. Remmy, a big softy, would love a family who would be keen to carry on his training. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
2. Cardamom
One-year-old Cardamom loves socialising at the centre. She would happily join a family with older, cat-savvy kids. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
3. Esme
Esme is a two-year-old cat with plenty of charm and character. She would suit a quieter household where she can live as the only cat, getting all the fuss and attention from her new family. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
4. Fruin
Fruin is a one-year-old cat who loves to sit on people's knees and lay across their feet. He'd enjoy living with older, cat-savvy kids who'd play with him. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
5. Dolly and Chanel
Two-year-old Staffies Dolly and Chanel are a gentle duo who are so very bonded and hope to find their forever home together. They are an active pair and love long walks, as well as their toys. Sadly, they were both used for breeding in the past. They would happily live with kids aged 10 and above, but would prefer to be the only pets in their home. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
6. Maxine
Three-year-old Maxine is friendly and laid-back. She would be happy joining a family with young children who understand feline boundaries. She'd prefer to be the only cat in the house. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
