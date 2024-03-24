The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include adorable one-year-old Teddy, who is a Jug (JRT x Pug). It seems he has not been introduced to much of the world, but he takes this in his stride with his handler beside him.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Teddy One-year-old Teddy is a Jug (JRT x Pug) and a lively and energetic lad with lots of potential. He has not been introduced to much of the world but he takes this in his stride with his handler beside him. He would suit an active family who can keep him entertained - and he'd need to be the only pet in the house.

2 . Sophia Two-year-old Sophia came into care after being rescued from a multi-cat household and was in poor condition. She has since received lots of TLC. She would suit a quieter, cat-savvy family who have experience with long-haired cats. She has lived with cats before and could again.

3 . Mini Milo Mini Milo is a one-year-old Jug (JRT x Pug) with a happy-go-lucky attitude. He would suit and active family to keep him busy and entertained, but would need to be the only pet in the house.

4 . Harriet Six-month-old Harriet is a friendly and confident girl who absolutely adores attention, fuss and just generally being around people.

5 . Zena One-year-old Zena has a big, lovable personality and the best looking eyebrows around the animal centre. She would suit a family that is experienced with larger breeds.

6 . Ninja 12-year-old Ninja is an affectionate lady in her senior years. She would love to find a retirement home where she can get lots of attention.