The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes Faith, Flora, Francesca, Franklin, Finn and Fergus - an lovely litter of kittens who came to the centre after their owners sadly left them behind in their home.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Faith, Flora, Francesca, Franklin, Finn and Fergus
Faith, Flora, Francesca, Franklin, Finn and Fergus came to the centre when their owners left them behind in their home. Thankfully, they are together now - and ready to go their separate ways. As they're all young, they'd need to be vaccinated and neutered before exploring outside. | RSPCA
2. Tucker
Two-year-old Rottweiler Tucker would love a family with experience with larger breeds. He likes other dogs, so could live with another. | RSPCA
3. Catface and Tootsie
Gentle duo Catface and Tootsie are nine-years-old and are a bonded pair who love human company. They would make the perfect companions to a young or old family. | RSPCA
4. Freddie
Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured pup who would need a family committed to his training. He would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids. | RSPCA
5. Arthur
Arthur is a three-year-old kitten with gorgeous green eyes. He is deaf, but no different from other cats. He would love an enclosed garden to explore and would prefer a family with older kids. | RSPCA
6. Bella
One-year-old Collie Terrier Cross Bella is an intelligent and energetic girl who is eager to learn. She would love a family who are just as energetic as she is. | RSPCA
