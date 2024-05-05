The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, they include one-year-old Bella, a stunning kitten with soft eyes and an affectionate personality.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Bella One-year-old Bella is a stunning kitten with soft eyes and an affectionate personality. She loves to be around people and playing with toys. Having lived with cats before, she would happily do so again - and would be able to join a family with young cat-savvy kids.

2 . Remmy Lovable rogue Remmy is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy. He can be giddy but is super focused too and is a great learner. Remmy, a big softy, would love a family who would be keen to carry on his training.

3 . Lola Nine-year-old Lola is Jug (JRT x Pug) who loves to nosy in on whatever people are doing. Sadly, her owner passed away recently - so she is being cared for until she can find a new home. She has never lived with kids and would feel much more comfortable joining an adult only home.

4 . Sam One-year-old Sam was found locked up in a pet carrier next to some dustbins. He was scared and unsure, but since being at the animal centre, he's settled in and is loving the home comforts. He would be a great addition to any household and be happy to teach everyone the art of relaxation.

5 . Milo Two-year-old Milo is a quirky Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves to play. He would suit a family who understands the Staffie traits and is up for some fun and games.

6 . Minx Six-year-old Minx is looking for a new home after his owner passed away. He loves attention and would suit a quieter family who has experience with long-haired cats.