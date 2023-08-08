Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 things people in Leeds say would make the city even better from trams to water slides

Leeds is a vibrant city filled with plenty of things to see and do, but there are some improvements that could be made, according to the people who live here.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST

When the Yorkshire Evening Post asked what would make Leeds an even better city, we were inundated with more than 1,000 responses.

Suggestions ranged from attractions like theme parks or the return of music venues like The Cockpit, to public transport improvements such as the introduction of a tram or an underground network.

Here are some of readers’ most popular answers -

Maranda Evanson said: "A good clean up of the rubbish on the streets."

1. Rubbish removal

Maranda Evanson said: "A good clean up of the rubbish on the streets." Photo: Simon Hulme

Cherry Fieldhouse Bullimore said: "Public toilets managed like they used to be. As a child, I cannot ever recall dirty toilets."

2. Better public toilets

Cherry Fieldhouse Bullimore said: "Public toilets managed like they used to be. As a child, I cannot ever recall dirty toilets." Photo: Andrew Roe

Tina Emsley said: "All pot holes filling in."

3. Pot holes filling in

Tina Emsley said: "All pot holes filling in." Photo: MA/Johnston Press

Ann Russell said: "Decent swimming pools with waves and slides. I can't believe Leeds doesn't have one and you have to go outside Leeds to go to one."

4. Swimming pools

Ann Russell said: "Decent swimming pools with waves and slides. I can't believe Leeds doesn't have one and you have to go outside Leeds to go to one." Photo: Andrew Smith

