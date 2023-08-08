15 things people in Leeds say would make the city even better from trams to water slides
Leeds is a vibrant city filled with plenty of things to see and do, but there are some improvements that could be made, according to the people who live here.
When the Yorkshire Evening Post asked what would make Leeds an even better city, we were inundated with more than 1,000 responses.
Suggestions ranged from attractions like theme parks or the return of music venues like The Cockpit, to public transport improvements such as the introduction of a tram or an underground network.
Here are some of readers’ most popular answers -
