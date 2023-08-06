Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 reasons why Leeds residents love living in Yorkshire including the cities and the coast

There is a lot to love about living Yorkshire, according to our readers.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

From its iconic dales to the majestic cities, God's Own Country (or County depending on who you ask), has something for everyone.

From the seaside in Whitby to Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, and Leeds' iconic football and rugby teams to the friendliness and humour of those who live here.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite things about living in Yorkshire, and here are 15 of the most popular answers:

From Leeds to Sheffield and Bradford, many readers said their favourite thing about Yorkshire is its cities. Picture by Simon Hulme

1. The cities

From Leeds to Sheffield and Bradford, many readers said their favourite thing about Yorkshire is its cities. Picture by Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Yorkshire people are among the best and friendliest (mostly) according to YEP readers.

2. The people

Yorkshire people are among the best and friendliest (mostly) according to YEP readers.

Yorkshire is home to a range of events including Leeds Festival, Tramlines Festival and the Whitby Goth Weekend. Photo: Simon Hulme.

3. The events

Yorkshire is home to a range of events including Leeds Festival, Tramlines Festival and the Whitby Goth Weekend. Photo: Simon Hulme. Photo: Simon Hulme

Readers said the wide range of venues around Yorkshire is one of their favourite things about living here. Photo: ASM Global

4. The venues

Readers said the wide range of venues around Yorkshire is one of their favourite things about living here. Photo: ASM Global

