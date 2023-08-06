15 reasons why Leeds residents love living in Yorkshire including the cities and the coast
There is a lot to love about living Yorkshire, according to our readers.
From its iconic dales to the majestic cities, God's Own Country (or County depending on who you ask), has something for everyone.
From the seaside in Whitby to Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, and Leeds' iconic football and rugby teams to the friendliness and humour of those who live here.
We asked our readers to tell us their favourite things about living in Yorkshire, and here are 15 of the most popular answers:
